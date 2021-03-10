SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

