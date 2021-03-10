SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $692.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.