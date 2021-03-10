ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 810 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NOW opened at $488.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 79.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

