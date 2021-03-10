Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.76

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.76 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 127.10 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,196,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Get Serco Group plc (SRP.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.