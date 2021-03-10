Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 420,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 738,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $203.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

