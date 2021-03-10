Sentivate Market Cap Achieves $26.29 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $26.29 million and $421,541.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

