Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SENS. Raymond James lowered Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

SENS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.