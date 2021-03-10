Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 15.1% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.90. 55,859,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 64,603,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

