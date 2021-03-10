Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.52 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

