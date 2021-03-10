Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.51

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 11972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Select Medical by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Select Medical by 203.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

