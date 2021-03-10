SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

