Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,209 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays cut Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

