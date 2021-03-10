Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of AMC Networks worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

