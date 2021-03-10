Sei Investments Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camping World by 746.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $4,879,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

