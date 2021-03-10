Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Securitas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Securitas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Securitas currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

