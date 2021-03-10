Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SECYF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 58,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

