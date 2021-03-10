Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

