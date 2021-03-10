Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.18.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.