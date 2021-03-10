Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Secret has a market cap of $218.72 million and $3.90 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.07 or 0.00430046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.07 or 0.05162748 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,771,685 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.