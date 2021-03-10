Scotiabank Lowers Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.50

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.39 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.88.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

