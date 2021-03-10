Scotiabank Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.43.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$38.50 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

