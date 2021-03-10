Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 7.9%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $69.74. 1,554,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,154,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $8,535,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,743 shares of company stock valued at $80,287,399.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.