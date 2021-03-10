Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SRRK traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. 11,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,316. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.