Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.92 ($8.14).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.73 and a 200-day moving average of €6.17.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.