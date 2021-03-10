ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

