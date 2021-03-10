SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 4,278 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SBAC opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,653.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.63.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.