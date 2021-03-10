Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 10.8%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 404,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 584,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Savara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.