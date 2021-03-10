Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

