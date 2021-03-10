Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

