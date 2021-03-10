Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

