Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 1,418,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,562,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

