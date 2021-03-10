Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $163.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

