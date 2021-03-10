Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Saia posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after buying an additional 172,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

