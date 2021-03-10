Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $140.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

