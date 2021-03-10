Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $182,486.27 and approximately $92.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,501.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.89 or 0.03349260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00370067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.34 or 0.00998779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00404422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.00348114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00246650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,022,969 coins and its circulating supply is 27,905,657 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

