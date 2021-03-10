Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOB opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $58.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

