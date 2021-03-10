Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,871 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $909.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

