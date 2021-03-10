Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XENT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

