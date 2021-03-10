Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.