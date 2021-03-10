Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ACM Research worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,921 shares of company stock worth $9,187,857 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

