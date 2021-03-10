Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 73,812 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of NantKwest worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NantKwest by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock worth $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 2.61.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

