Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.40 by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been given a C$2.40 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Roxgold stock remained flat at $C$1.51 during trading on Wednesday. 120,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$565.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20. Roxgold has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.