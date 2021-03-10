Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $518.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.37.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $361.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -429.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.71 and a 200 day moving average of $294.29. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

