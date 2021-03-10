Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $362.86 and last traded at $361.11. Approximately 5,142,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,868,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.19.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

