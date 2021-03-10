Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $25,514.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ROK opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $49,893,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

