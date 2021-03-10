Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $25,514.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ROK opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $49,893,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
