Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.