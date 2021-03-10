Robin Archibald Sells 25,000 Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 69.49 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.80 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.