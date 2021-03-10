Robert W. Baird Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.