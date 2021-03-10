Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

