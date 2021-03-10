Robert F. Buesinger Sells 16,513 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,206.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,936,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

